Around 30 minutes of oxygen left. Have 200 patients, 80 pc on oxygen support, 35 in ICU: Medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:59 IST
