... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
We have shown each other and the world. There is no quit in America, says President Biden....
We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again President Biden tells US Congress....
President Joe Biden argued in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday that he had restored Americans faith in democracy nearly 100 days after he succeeded Donald Trump in office, and was set to unveil a 1.8 trillion spending and tax-credi...
America is on the move again, President Joe Biden says in his first joint address to Congress....