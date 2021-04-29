Left Menu

Looking at procuring 400,000 vials of Remdesivir from Egypt; also making efforts to get it from UAE, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan:FS Shringla.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:34 IST
