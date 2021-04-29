Amid coronavirus surge, UP govt says shops, establishments to now remain closed in state from Friday 8 pm till Tuesday 7 am.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 29 ANINewsVoir The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the adoption of the ArchiMate Specification, a standard of The Open Group, in the publication of Indias ICT Reference A...
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday ...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been continuously requesting the central government to declare COVID-19 pandemic a national calamity. Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the Shi...
JSW Steel said it would commence supplies of 1,000 tons per day of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO from Friday.Responding to the surge in demand for LMO, the company has ramped up production and would commence supply of 1,000 tons per day from Ap...