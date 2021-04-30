It is very sad that human rights fighter Soli Sorabjee has passed away, we pray for the gentle soul:CJI NV Ramana-led bench.

... ...
COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.Paying tributes to the legal luminary 91, Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution...
Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as a vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.Bas...
AstraZeneca Plc AZN FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 100 PERCENT TO 1.19 QTRLY CORE EPS 1.63 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCLUDED 275M OF PANDEMIC COVID-19 VACCINE SALES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC VACCINE ON QTRLY EPS OF 0....
AstraZeneca said on Friday its COVID-19 vaccine contributed 275 million in sales and shaved off three cents per share from its first-quarter earnings, as the drugmaker reported better-than-expected results and forecast sales growth.This is ...