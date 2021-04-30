States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
Darktrace, a cybersecurity company advised by former MI5 and CIA spymasters, leapt more than 40 on its market debut on Friday, delivering a boost to the London market after the spectacular flop of Deliveroo last month. The company was price...
The Centre on Friday said it has asked the states to treat the available oxygen as a critical commodity and undertake an oxygen-consumption audit at all hospitals, including private ones, amid a shortage of the life-saving gas in several pa...
Chinese President sends message to PM Modi, offers to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered cooperation in dealing with the situation created ...
The BJP on Friday exuded confidence of returning to power in Assam for a second straight tenure, making a projection of bagging 83 assembly seats along with its alliance partners, the AGP and UPPL.Addressing a press conference here, state B...