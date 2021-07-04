Congress main challenger to BJP in UP; SP, BSP leaders frustrated as people have rejected them: Ajay Kumar Lallu to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress main challenger to BJP in UP; SP, BSP leaders frustrated as people have rejected them: Ajay Kumar Lallu to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Ajay Kumar Lallu
Advertisement