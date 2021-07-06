80 pc new Covid cases in India reported from 90 districts across 14 states & UTs, indicating need for focused attention in these areas: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:22 IST
- Country:
- India
80 pc new Covid cases in India reported from 90 districts across 14 states & UTs, indicating need for focused attention in these areas: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Covid
- India
- states & UTs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Single day spike of 53,256 COVID-19 infections, 1,422 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,99,35,221, death toll to 3,88,135:Govt.
Telangana CM inaugurates various newly constructed govt offices in Siddipet, Kamareddy
Yoga Day: MP CM performs asanas; govt launches drive to vaccinate 10 lakh people
Calcutta HC rejects West Bengal govt's plea for recalling order that directed NHRC to investigate post-poll violence.
TN govt will make all-out efforts to reverse economic slowdown trend: Governor