Ajay Bhatt (Uttarakhand), BL Verma (UP), Ajay Kumar (UP), Chauhan Devusinh (Gujarat) sworn in as new Union ministers of state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:05 IST
Country:
- India
