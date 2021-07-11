RSS joint general secy Arun Kumar succeeds Krishan Gopal as coordinator of political issues and also with BJP: Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 21:45 IST
