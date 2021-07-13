Delhi HC directs activist Saket Gokhale to forthwith delete alleged defamatory tweets against former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
