ED attaches assets worth approx Rs 4 crore in money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
ED attaches assets worth approx Rs 4 crore in money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement