12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs move SC challenging their one-year suspension from Assembly for alleged misbehaviour with presiding officer.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
- Maharashtra
