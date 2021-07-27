SC asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for assistance on plea seeking rehabilitation and vaccination of beggars amid COVID-19 pandemic.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
