30 govt schools in national capital will come under newly formed Delhi Board of School Education from 2021-22 session: Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
30 govt schools in national capital will come under newly formed Delhi Board of School Education from 2021-22 session: Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- govt
- School Education
- Sisodia
- Delhi Board
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt makes mandatory for more border workforce to be vaccinated
Dip in avg daily vaccination against COVID-19 since June 21: Govt data
HC seeks state govt stand on plea to quash parole to convicts in Sister Abhaya murder case
HCasks Delhi govt file submissions on pleas against order allowing pvt schools to charge annual fees
Maha govt to set up COVID-19 task force for industrial sector