Pegasus row for us is an issue of nationalism, treason; this is not a matter of privacy. It is anti-national work: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Pegasus row for us is an issue of nationalism, treason; this is not a matter of privacy. It is anti-national work: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Pegasus row
Advertisement