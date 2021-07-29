Indian archer Atanu Das beats two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin-Hyek of South Korea in shoot-off to enter pre-quarters of Tokyo Games.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:32 IST
