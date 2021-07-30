ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his son to appear in money laundering case on Monday: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his son to appear in money laundering case on Monday: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
Advertisement