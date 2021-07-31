World No.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) bows out of Olympics boxing competition, loses 1-4 to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in pre-quarters.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 07:44 IST
