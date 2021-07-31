Indian badminton star P V Sindhu loses 18-21 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in Olympic semifinal, to play for bronze medal now.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:42 IST
