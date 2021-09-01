CBI questioning Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga over alleged subversion of preliminary enquiry against the former minister: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI questioning Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga over alleged subversion of preliminary enquiry against the former minister: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh's
- Anand Daga
Advertisement