We will be able to revisit this issue once operations at Kabul airport resume: MEA on bringing back remaining Indians from Afghanistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
We will be able to revisit this issue once operations at Kabul airport resume: MEA on bringing back remaining Indians from Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indians
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
Advertisement