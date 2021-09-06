Situation in Afghanistan is a matter of common concern for both India and Russia: Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:06 IST
