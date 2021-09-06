We want an inclusive government in Afghanistan; situation should be predictable and stable: Russian Ambassador to India N Kudashev.
We want an inclusive government in Afghanistan; situation should be predictable and stable: Russian Ambassador to India N Kudashev.
