We don't know if match will happen at this moment: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after Indian physio tests COVID positive ahead of 5th Test.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:51 IST
We don't know if match will happen at this moment: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after Indian physio tests COVID positive ahead of 5th Test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in community
COVID: long-lasting symptoms rarer in children than in adults – new research
Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19
Teachers can access free COVID-19 Employee Assistance Programme support
Health News Roundup: Japan set to expand the state of emergency as Delta variant spreads; NRA gun lobby cancels annual U.S. meeting, citing COVID-19 surge and more