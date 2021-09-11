India, Australia partnership based on shared vision of free, open, inclusive, prosperous Indo-Pacific region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
India, Australia partnership based on shared vision of free, open, inclusive, prosperous Indo-Pacific region: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
