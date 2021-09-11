Australia, India share a positive vision of a free, open, secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific: Australian foreign minister Marise Payne.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Australia, India share a positive vision of a free, open, secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific: Australian foreign minister Marise Payne.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marise Payne
- Australian
- India
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope replaces Australian bishop in alleged misconduct probe
World working towards a solution regarding Afghanistan: Australian envoy
Soccer-Arnold hopeful Socceroos can end two year Australian absence
POLL-Australian economy likely already slowing in Q2 before Delta downturn
Boxing-Australian medallist Garside fined for hosting party during lockdown