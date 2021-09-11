Australia, India defence relationship at a historic high: Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Australia, India defence relationship at a historic high: Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australian
- Australia
- Peter Dutton
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lenovo expands manufacturing capabilities in India
Indian-origin man jailed for stealing excavator in Singapore
India logs 44,658 new COVID-19 infections, Kerala reports 30,007 cases
"IRIS Home Fragrances" Awarded Prestigious Brands of India 2021 in FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category
Kabul attacks reinforce need for world to stand unitedly against terrorism: India to UNSC