"Will dedicate body, mind, resources to fulfil expectations": UPCC Working President Imran Masood vows to strengthen Congress party in Uttar Pradesh

Newly appointed Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood on Saturday vowed to dedicate his "body, mind, and resources entirely" to strengthening the party's organisational base across the state.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 11:47 IST
"Will dedicate body, mind, resources to fulfil expectations": UPCC Working President Imran Masood vows to strengthen Congress party in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Working President Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Newly appointed Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood on Saturday vowed to dedicate his "body, mind, and resources entirely" to strengthening the party's organisational base across the state. Speaking to ANI, Masood emphasised his complete commitment to whatever duties the leadership assigns him following his appointment as part of the Congress high command's major organisational reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh.

"I will work wherever the party assigns me. If it is the party's wish that I work here, then I will work here; our sole objective and goal is our party, to keep it standing strong and to build it up. I will dedicate my body, mind, and resources entirely to fulfilling the expectations with which the party has sent me here," he said. Further, he revealed that booth-level committee formations are nearly complete and will be finalised within a few days.

"Our organisational rebuilding program is underway and is nearly complete; everything will be finalised in a few days. We have already submitted lists for approximately 80% of the booths, so our work is progressing rapidly," he said. Masood underlined the inclusive character of the Congress Party, describing it as a party that belongs to everyone regardless of caste or religion.

"The Congress does not belong to any single group; it is a party of the masses; it belongs to everyone. It represents the forward castes, the backward classes, Dalits, Muslims, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists alike. The Congress is everyone's party. It thinks in the interest of the nation; it does not focus on any specific caste or religion," he said. In a major organisational overhaul ahead of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh elections, the Congress party appointed Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood as the Working President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Additionally, the Congress party appointed state MLA Aradhana Misra 'Mona' as the new president of the UPCC. According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, she replaces outgoing state chief Ajay Rai. Aradhana Misra, daughter of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, previously served as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state assembly. (ANI)

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