Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 11:42 IST
Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says

The ​co-pilot ​of flydubai ‌flight FZ1073 attempted ​to carry out a "terrorist" ‌attack during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general ‌said on Saturday, according to ‌the state news agency WAM. The co-pilot attacked the pilot ⁠inside ​the ⁠cockpit with an axe and attempted ⁠to take control of the ​aircraft, the prosecutor general said.

Investigations ⁠are ongoing to determine the ⁠circumstances ​of the incident, the motives and any related ⁠connections, as well as to examine ⁠physical ⁠and digital evidence, he added.

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