Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist' attack, UAE says
The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 attempted to carry out a "terrorist" attack during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, according to the state news agency WAM. The co-pilot attacked the pilot inside the cockpit with an axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft, the prosecutor general said.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, the motives and any related connections, as well as to examine physical and digital evidence, he added.