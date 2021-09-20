BJP appoints MP Sukanta Majumdar its West Bengal unit president, Dilip Ghosh made party vice president: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
