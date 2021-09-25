Pluralism is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of State: India at UNGA.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 07:52 IST
Pluralism is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of State: India at UNGA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to arrive in India today, to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue
Important that Taliban adheres to commitment to not allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism: India
India logs 34,973 new COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths
India, US agree to collaborate on emerging fuels
'Jungle Cruise' to release in Indian theatres on September 24