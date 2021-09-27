Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will provide reliable data, leading to better treatment and savings for patients too: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will provide reliable data, leading to better treatment and savings for patients too: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
Advertisement