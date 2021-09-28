SC issues notice to Centre, others on West Bengal plea challenging Calcutta HC order for CBI probe into post-poll offences.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:53 IST
Country: India
- India
