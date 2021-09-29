Urged home minister to resolve crisis urgently with repeal of farm laws, guarantee MSP, support crop diversification: Amarinder Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:35 IST
