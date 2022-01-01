Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day; several injured: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 06:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
