Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan: President Ram Nath Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 08:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan: President Ram Nath Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan
- Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement