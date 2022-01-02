COVID-19: West Bengal govt announces closure of all educational institutions; offices allowed to operate with 50% workforce; only essential services permitted from 10 am to 5 pm.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 15:19 IST
