Omicron came from outside India. Everyone knew it. Delhi govt repeatedly asked Centre to stop flights but it denied: Health minister Jain.
Omicron came from outside India. Everyone knew it. Delhi govt repeatedly asked Centre to stop flights but it denied Health minister Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Omicron came from outside India. Everyone knew it. Delhi govt repeatedly asked Centre to stop flights but it denied: Health minister Jain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement