Punjab CM Channi refused to get on phone to address matter, state police was instructed to prevent people from attending PM's rally: Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab CM Channi refused to get on phone to address matter, state police was instructed to prevent people from attending PM's rally: Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- Punjab CM Channi
Advertisement