Maharashtra reports 26,538 COVID-19 cases, 8,072 more than day before, and eight new fatalities on Wednesday: Health Department.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 20:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
