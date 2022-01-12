SC issues notice to Centre, others on plea seeking action against those who allegedly made hate speeches during events in Haridwar & Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 11:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
