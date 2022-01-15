Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Joint efforts at various levels led to disengagement in many areas which is a constructive step: Gen Naravane on eastern Ladakh standoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gen Naravane
- Ladakh
Advertisement