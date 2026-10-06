US ​President Donald Trump on ‌Monday at ​the White House told reporters that the United States will help Russia ‌after a laboratory worker died at a plague research institute in Siberia.

Trump told reporters as he left the White ‌House for a trip to Nebraska that the outbreak is ‌a "big problem for Russia." A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities ⁠to ​quarantine dozens ⁠of people.

The death has sparked public health fears on social media, but ⁠Russian authorities said on Monday the situation was under control. "Well, ​I hate to see them having it," Trump said. "It's ⁠a rough disease."

He said the US would do what it could ⁠to ​help Russia. Trump has said he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin someone whom he can work with despite ⁠tensions over Russia's war against Ukraine. "We'll help," Trump said. "Anybody that has ⁠that ⁠kind of a problem, we're always will to help."