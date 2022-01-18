Three naval personnel die due to explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai; Board of Inquiry ordered: Indian Navy.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Three naval personnel die due to explosion onboard INS Ranvir at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai; Board of Inquiry ordered: Indian Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy
- Mumbai
- Board of Inquiry
Advertisement