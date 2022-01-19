Cabinet approves fund infusion of Rs 1,500 cr in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: Union minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:17 IST
