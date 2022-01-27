At India-Central Asia Summit meeting, leaders decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan at senior officials' level: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:48 IST
