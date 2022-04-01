Our relations were very sustainable during many difficult times in the past: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in talks with Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Our relations were very sustainable during many difficult times in the past: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in talks with Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Russian
- Lavrov
Advertisement