Parliament passes Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022, with Rajya Sabha approving it with voice vote.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
