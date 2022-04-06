Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill aimed at increasing conviction rates: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill aimed at increasing conviction rates: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Criminal Procedure (Identification)
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement